UAE asks UN Security Council to vote Friday on demand for Gaza ceasefire
The United Arab Emirates has asked for the U.N. Security Council to vote Friday morning on a draft resolution that demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said.
To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain. The U.S. has said it does not support any further action by the council at this time.
The renewed push for a ceasefire was made by Arab states after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday to formally warn the 15-member Security Council of a global threat from the Gaza war.
