Israel agrees to open Kerem Shalom crossing for screening and inspection -U.S. official

Israel has agreed, at U.S. request, to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing for only the screening and inspection of the humanitarian aid delivered into Gaza via the Rafah crossing, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Washington has been discussing with the Israelis for weeks the possible opening of Kerem Shalom to speed up the inspection process of the aid trucks. The U.S. official did not give a time frame on when the crossing would open.

