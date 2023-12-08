US judge orders Binance's former chief to stay in US until sentencing -filing

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle on Thursday granted the U.S. government's motion to require former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao to remain in the continental United States ahead of his sentencing for violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws. In a court document filed on Thursday, the judge agreed with the Justice Department that Zhao poses a flight risk.

Last month, Jones said he would review the issue.

