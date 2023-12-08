PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK class-action targets mobile phone operators with 3.3 billion pounds damages claim - Lula criticises French 'protectionism' in dispute over EU-Mercosur trade deal

- UK Treasury under fire for lack of progress on post-Brexit financial reforms - Boris Johnson denies considering 'let it rip' Covid strategy

Overview - The biggest UK mobile phone operators could face total damages of 3.3 billion pounds ($4.16 billion) following class-action claims that they allegedly charged 5 million existing customers "loyalty penalties" over a 16-year period.

Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lashed out at French "protectionism" on Thursday in response to President Emmanuel Macron's sharp criticism of a pending trade deal between the EU and the Mercosur bloc of South American nations. The UK government has exaggerated progress on its plan to reinvigorate the City of London, the chair of the Commons Treasury select committee, Harriett Baldwin said, as she called on the City minister to speed up delivery of the so-called Edinburgh reforms. The former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied considering a "let it rip" COVID-19 strategy in the autumn of 2020, saying his approach had been to save lives "at all ages", in his second and final day of testimony to the UK pandemic inquiry.

($1 = 0.7938 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)