Taiwan defence ministry: Chinese balloon crossed Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:46 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday a Chinese balloon crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday then vanished.
The ministry also said in the past 24 hours 12 Chinese air force planes crossed the median line.
