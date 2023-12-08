Hunter Biden charged with four-year tax evasion scheme
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 07:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 07:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was charged in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday with engaging in a four-year scheme to avoid paying some $1.4 million in taxes, the Department of Justice said.
Hunter Biden was charged with a total of nine criminal counts - three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses - and faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison if convicted, the department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
