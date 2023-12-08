Taiwan defence minister: Chinese balloon spotted in strait may have been a weather balloon
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 08-12-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 07:45 IST
Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters on Friday that a Chinese balloon spotted in the Taiwan Strait may have been a weather balloon.
Taiwan's defence ministry said earlier in the day that a Chinese balloon had crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday, about a month before Taiwan's presidential election.
