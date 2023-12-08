Thailand, Myanmar agree to form taskforce for humanitarian aid delivery

Thailand and Myanmar have agreed to create a task force to increase humanitarian assistance to displaced people at their border, and if successful, could expand that to include other aid agencies, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The decision was made at a meeting of their top diplomats on Thursday and Thailand hopes the initiative will help boost army-ruled Myanmar's engagement with the ASEAN bloc and the international community, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)