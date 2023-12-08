Left Menu

Russian national tries to escape from police custody, caught after 100-metre chase

A Russian national, arrested in a drug case, dashed while being escorted to a court in his bid to escape, triggering a chase by the police. The policemen chased the Russian national and apprehended him after sprinting for nearly 100 metres, he said.

A Russian national, arrested in a drug case, dashed while being escorted to a court in his bid to escape, triggering a chase by the police. After sprinting for about 100 metres, the police apprehended the fugitive, said an official on Friday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters that accused Maskin Kusani tried to flee on Wednesday when he was being taken from the Additional District and Sessions Court in Mapusa to the Colvale Central Jail, about 15 km away. Kusani faces charges under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After coming out of the court, Kusani was taken to the police van but he jumped and bolted out, startling the escort team. The policemen chased the Russian national and apprehended him after sprinting for nearly 100 metres, he said. The official said that the Central Jail authorities then lodged a complaint against the undertrial at the Mapusa police station. Later, the accused was placed under arrest by the Mapusa police.

