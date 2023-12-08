Woman accuses two minors of sodomising her 10-year-old son; case registered
The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case after a woman alleged that her 10-year-old son was sodomised by two minors, an official said on Friday. Nobody has been detained so far, the official said. One of the accused is 15 years old, while the second accused is 16, he said.
The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case after a woman alleged that her 10-year-old son was sodomised by two minors, an official said on Friday. Nobody has been detained so far, the official said. The police said the accused and the child, who allegedly suffered sexual abuse, are neighbours and live in Ulve. One of the accused is 15 years old, while the second accused is 16, he said. According to the complaint filed by the child’s mother, the duo sodomised her son on August 5 and September 2 on the premises of their housing complex and threatened to kill him if he spoke about the assault with anyone, the official said.
The Nerul police on Thursday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 377 (unnatural offences), he said. A probe is underway and nobody has been detained yet, the official added.
