Rainbow Children's Hospital to Host Second Edition of Free Pediatric Orthopedic Medical Camp: Mission Pragati

On the occasion of World Disability Day, Rainbow Children's Hospital, announces the second edition of its impactful initiative 'Mission Pragati' which is a free pediatric orthopedic medical camp. The camp, led by eminent specialists Dr. Jayanth Sampath, Dr. Girish Kumar, and Dr. Abilash Srivatsav, is scheduled from the 4th to the 6th of January 2024. Mission Pragati is a life-changing initiative, undertaken by Rainbow Children's Hospital where holistic orthocare is not just an endeavour; they are a beacon of hope illuminating the path toward a brighter future.

Mission Pragati is a transformative endeavour aimed at improving the lives of children facing orthopedic challenges due to economic constraints. The camp provides free consultations, surgeries, and comprehensive care, symbolizing the profound impact of compassionate healthcare. These consultations will take place in Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli branch.

Dr. Jayanth Sampath, Senior Consultant Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Girish Kumar, Consultant Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, and Dr. Abilash Srivatsav, Consultant in Pediatric Orthopaedics at Rainbow Children's Hospital, collectively bring 40 years of invaluable experience to the initiative.

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Dr. Jayanth Sampath commented, ''In a world where access to specialized healthcare is often a privilege, initiatives like these become a moral imperative. No child should be denied a chance to a healthy life due to economic circumstances. These initiatives bridge the gap between privilege and need, affirming the fundamental right of every child to grow, play, and dream without limitations.'' ''At Rainbow Children's Hospitals, our dedication to pediatric orthopedics is fundamental to our mission. Equipped with specialized infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and an unwavering commitment to children's well-being, we stand prepared to provide transformative care. The second edition of 'Mission Pragati' underscores our resolve to ensure that every child receives not just medical attention but a future teeming with possibilities.'' stated Mr. Nithyananda P., Vice President, Rainbow Children's Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Dr. Girish Kumar provided his thoughts on the initiative, saying ''In the end, it's about more than just mending bones; it's about mending the fabric of lives torn by adversity.'' ''Through this initiative, we aim to ensure that every child, irrespective of their economic circumstances, deserves the opportunity to live a fulfilling life, full of endless possibilities,'' added Dr. Abilash Srivatsav.

Recognizing the scarcity of specialized orthopedic care in government hospitals, Mission Pragati focuses on economically disadvantaged children. The initiative provides complete treatment, from admission to surgery and follow-ups.

Event Details: Mission Pragati Camp: Second Edition Dates: 4th, 5th and 6th January, 2024 Time: 10 am to 5 pm Venue: Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli For registration, contact: 888 451 4242 Event Highlights: • Free Consultation: January will witness complimentary consultations to assess children with orthopaedic issues on a comprehensive basis.

• Surgery for Qualifying Cases: Eligible children will receive end-to-end care at Rainbow Children's Hospital, equivalent to services offered to paying patients.

• Criteria for Participation: Families from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds will be eligible. The screening will consider occupation, income, and relevant details.

About Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited Rainbow Children's Hospital, the leading chain of multi-speciality pediatric hospitals has been in the forefront to offer advanced pediatric care to children in need. With the advanced technology, state-of-the-infrastructure, team of experts and hospitals spread across the country offer tertiary and quaternary care including complex cardiac surgeries, neurosurgeries, pediatric liver transplants and pediatric bone marrow transplants along with pediatric renal transplants.

