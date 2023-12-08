PM Luxon to meet leaders of cyclone-affected regions in Hawke’s Bay

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined Cyclone Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell and Transport and Local Government Minister Simeon Brown, to meet leaders of cyclone and flood-affected regions in Hawke’s Bay.

The visit reinforced the coalition Government’s commitment to support the region and better understand its ongoing requirements, Mr Mitchell says.

“My focus has been to get on the ground to talk to people and find out what their needs are. People here know what they need, and it’s our job to remove any barriers and support them to recover.

“These visits are an important part of this Government’s 100-day plan. It is critical this recovery is locally led, with support from government. Today marks what will be the first of many ongoing meetings.

“These conversations will better inform and shape our understanding of what additional Orders in Council are needed to speed up recovery efforts. We hope to also identify further areas today where we can unlock or remove barriers to get things moving more efficiently.

“The ongoing struggles these communities are facing is evident following the extreme damage and disruption caused by the cyclone.

“I was on the ground in the days after the cyclone and saw the devastation that was caused. For some people, life is back to normal, but for others, things haven’t moved on much.

“There is a lot of work still to be done, and we appreciate that people want it to be done quickly. However, we also know this is a long-term recovery which will take time.

“I want to thank the community leaders for sharing their knowledge and expertise with us today. I can assure them that the Government is committed to delivering long-term, resilient solutions that will create a more stable network that can withstand future weather events.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)