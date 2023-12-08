Left Menu

PM Luxon to meet leaders of cyclone-affected regions in Hawke’s Bay

The visit reinforced the coalition Government’s commitment to support the region and better understand its ongoing requirements, Mr Mitchell says. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-12-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 12:05 IST
PM Luxon to meet leaders of cyclone-affected regions in Hawke’s Bay
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined Cyclone Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell and Transport and Local Government Minister Simeon Brown, to meet leaders of cyclone and flood-affected regions in Hawke’s Bay.

The visit reinforced the coalition Government’s commitment to support the region and better understand its ongoing requirements, Mr Mitchell says. 

“My focus has been to get on the ground to talk to people and find out what their needs are. People here know what they need, and it’s our job to remove any barriers and support them to recover. 

“These visits are an important part of this Government’s 100-day plan. It is critical this recovery is locally led, with support from government. Today marks what will be the first of many ongoing meetings.

“These conversations will better inform and shape our understanding of what additional Orders in Council are needed to speed up recovery efforts. We hope to also identify further areas today where we can unlock or remove barriers to get things moving more efficiently. 

“The ongoing struggles these communities are facing is evident following the extreme damage and disruption caused by the cyclone.

“I was on the ground in the days after the cyclone and saw the devastation that was caused. For some people, life is back to normal, but for others, things haven’t moved on much. 

“There is a lot of work still to be done, and we appreciate that people want it to be done quickly. However, we also know this is a long-term recovery which will take time.

“I want to thank the community leaders for sharing their knowledge and expertise with us today. I can assure them that the Government is committed to delivering long-term, resilient solutions that will create a more stable network that can withstand future weather events.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023