Left Menu

Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 28 lakh to cyber fraud

A 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra lost nearly Rs 28 lakh after he was allegedly lured into gold trading with high returns, an official said on Friday. In his complaint, the Nerul resident said he was contacted by some people who promised him excellent returns if he traded in gold through their website.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:05 IST
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 28 lakh to cyber fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra lost nearly Rs 28 lakh after he was allegedly lured into gold trading with ''high'' returns, an official said on Friday. In his complaint, the Nerul resident said he was contacted by some people who promised him excellent returns if he traded in gold through their website. The accused allegedly persuaded the complainant to shell out Rs 28.35 lakh between October and November of this year. However, when he neither received any returns nor got back the invested money, the man approached the cyber police of Navi Mumbai on Thursday. A case has been registered against owners of three mobile numbers and a website host but no arrests have been made yet, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023