Funds for 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme: SC notice to LG office on Delhi govt's plea

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Delhi lieutenant governor's office and others on a plea filed by the AAP government seeking release of funds for its 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme providing free treatment to accident victims.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notices to Lt Gov Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Delhi government's Directorate General Of Health Services and others while seeking their replies on the plea.

''We don't understand this one wing of the government is fighting with another wing of the government. Issue notice,'' the bench said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that 23,000 road accidents have been covered under the scheme.

''I keep on writing and begging. They stop payments. How is health under the LG? This is completely social welfare and no politics is involved,'' Singhvi said.

The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents. Under it, the government foots the hospital bills of those who have met with accidents in the city.

