Russian missile attack kills one civilian in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

A Russian missile attack killed one civilian and injured four others in Ukraine's central region of Dnipropetrovsk on Friday, the region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, said. "Unfortunately, one person is dead. Preliminarily, four people are wounded. They are all in hospital. Two people are in severe condition," Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-12-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 12:32 IST
