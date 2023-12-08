Israel, on Reuters finding its forces killed Lebanon journalist, says area a combat zone

The Israeli military, responding on Friday to a Reuters investigation that determined its forces killed a Reuters journalist in southern Lebanon on Oct. 13, said the incident took place in an active combat zone and was under review.

Without directly addressing the death of Issam Abdallah, a military statement said that at the time Lebanese Hezbollah fighters had attacked across the border and Israeli forces opened fire to prevent a suspected armed infiltration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)