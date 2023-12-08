Left Menu

Five arrested with weapons in separate incidents in J-K

Five people were arrested with weapons in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Ramgarh area in Samba district and arrested hardcore criminal Vivek Singh on Thursday night. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them and an investigation is underway, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 12:39 IST
Five arrested with weapons in separate incidents in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested with weapons in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Ramgarh area in Samba district and arrested hardcore criminal Vivek Singh on Thursday night. A country-made pistol and a 12-bore gun were recovered from him, they said.

A case was registered against him under the Arms Act at Vijaypur police station, they said.

Singh was arrested in 2018 with three others in connection with a kidnapping and attempt to murder case, according to police.

In the second incident, police received information that some people were collecting royalty from the mining mafia at the cricket ground in Sum Toph, Phallian Mandal area. A team rushed to the spot and arrested four people who were identified as Abhishek Singh, Ravi Singh, Harbax Singh and Sachin Singh, officials said.

During a search, a sharp-edged weapon was recovered from the accused. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023