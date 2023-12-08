Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid, ministry says

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians during a raid near Tubas, a town in the occupied West Bank, on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military spokesperson's office said it was checking the report. The West Bank has seen a surge in violence in parallel to Israel's war with Hamas Islamists in Gaza, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood. (Writing by Ali Sawafta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)