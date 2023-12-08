Left Menu

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid, ministry says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-12-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 12:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Israeli forces killed five Palestinians during a raid near Tubas, a town in the occupied West Bank, on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military spokesperson's office said it was checking the report. The West Bank has seen a surge in violence in parallel to Israel's war with Hamas Islamists in Gaza, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood. (Writing by Ali Sawafta)

