Hamas says captive Israeli soldier killed in clash with special forces

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said an Israeli soldier who had been held hostage was killed early on Friday in a clash between the militants and an Israeli special forces unit that was conducting a rescue operation.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 12:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said an Israeli soldier who had been held hostage was killed early on Friday in a clash between the militants and an Israeli special forces unit that was conducting a rescue operation. Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters had discovered the rescue operation and confronted the unit which led to the death and injury of a number of the Israeli forces involved in the operation, without specifying a number.

They identified the captive soldier who was killed as 25-year-old Sa'ar Baruch and gave an identification number for him. The Israeli Defence Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel rescued a captive soldier from Gaza captivity in late October and has said it could mount similar operations to retrieve remaining hostages if possible.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

