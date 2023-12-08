Left Menu

Calcutta HC order on adolescent girls: SC criticises judgement, says judges not expected to preach

08-12-2023
The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised a Calcutta High Court judgment which advised young girls to ''control sexual urge'', saying the observations are highly objectionable and unwarranted.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution.

''Prima facie, we are of the view that the judges are not expected to express personal views or preach,'' the bench said while issuing notice to the West Bengal government and other parties in the case.

The top court appointed senior advocate Madhavi Divan as amicus curiae to assist the court and advocate Liz Mathew to assist the amicus.

The apex court took note on its own of the October 18, 2023, judgement of the Calcutta High Court which observed, ''every female adolescent should control sexual urge as in the eyes of society she will be a loser when she gives in to enjoy sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes.''

