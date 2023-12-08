Left Menu

Six-year-old girl raped at wedding function in Rajasthan's Dausa

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man at a wedding function in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.The matter came to light when the girls parents noticed bloodstains on her clothes after the family returned home from the function on Thursday night.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 13:21 IST
Six-year-old girl raped at wedding function in Rajasthan's Dausa
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man at a wedding function in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when the girl's parents noticed bloodstains on her clothes after the family returned home from the function on Thursday night. Later, her parents lodged a police complaint, they said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Mahila Thana in Dausa, police said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital here. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, they said.

