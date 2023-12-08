Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed
The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and that a captive also died in the incident. The Israeli military, which freed a captive soldier in Gaza in late October and is waging a Gaza offensive designed in part to recover 138 remaining hostages, had no immediate comment.
The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and that a captive also died in the incident.
The Israeli military, which freed a captive soldier in Gaza in late October and is waging a Gaza offensive designed in part to recover 138 remaining hostages, had no immediate comment. In a statement distributed on Telegram, Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers. It did specify the location of the incident.
It said a captive Israeli soldier was killed, naming him as Sa'ar Baruch, 25. Lists of the hostages published by Israel identify one of them as Sahar Baruch, a civilian student who was 24 when he was seized from his home during the deadly Oct 7 cross-border Hamas rampage that sparked the war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Sa'ar Baruch
- Telegram
- Sahar Baruch
- Gaza
- Israeli
- Israel
- Al-Qassam Brigades
ALSO READ
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister reaffirmed preventing spread of Gaza conflict
WRAPUP 1-No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
Israel unveils what it claims is major Hamas militant hideout beneath Gaza City's Shifa Hospital
WRAPUP 2-No Gaza hostage release pause in fighting before Friday, Israel says
WRAPUP 5-No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say