China will continue prudent monetary policy - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy in 2024, state media reported a Politburo meeting as saying on Friday.

The meeting, which was chaired by President Xi Jinping, also said the country will enhance the consistency of macroeconomic policies, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

