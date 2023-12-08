Indonesia president suspects human trafficking behind increasing Rohingya arrivals

Indonesia strongly suspects that human trafficking is behind the increasing arrivals of Rohingya Muslims in its territory, its president Joko Widodo said on Friday.

Muslim majority Indonesia will cooperate with international organisations to solve the problem, he said. More than 1,000 Rohingya Muslims, a persecuted minority in Myanmar, have arrived on boats in Indonesia in recent weeks.

