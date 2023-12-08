Notices issued to 8 NCP MLCs of rival factions seeking replies on disqualification pleas

Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe has issued notices to eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLCs belonging to two rival factions, asking them to submit their replies on pleas seeking their disqualification. The notices were issued on December 7 to the eight members of the legislative council - Satish Chavan, Aniket Tatkare, Vikram Kale, Amol Mitkari, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar (belonging to the Ajit Pawar-led camp of the NCP), and Eknath Khadse, Shashikant Shinde and Arun Lad (from the Sharad Pawar faction), a source said.

The notices were issued under the Maharashtra Legislative Council (Disqualification on ground of Defection). Rules, 1986, in which they were asked to submit documents in their defence addressed to the deputy chairperson within seven days of the receipt of the notice.

If the legislators do not submit written responses along with the documents to the deputy chairperson within seven days, then it will be considered that they do not have anything to say in the matter and then a decision would be taken accordingly, the notice said. Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of the NCP joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on July 2. The development led to a split within the NCP, which was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999. The Sharad Pawar camp filed petitions seeking disqualification of five MLCs who defected to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the rival group sought disqualification of three council members from the party founder's side.

