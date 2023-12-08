Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian troops keep up pressure on Avdiivka

Russian forces conducted aerial attacks on Thursday in their slow-moving campaign to win control of eastern Ukraine and used smaller attack groups to try to capture the beleaguered town of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said. Russia has ramped up its push in recent weeks to try to encircle Avdiivka, which lies less than a dozen kilometres from the outskirts of the Moscow-held regional capital of Donetsk.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:01 IST
Ukraine says Russian troops keep up pressure on Avdiivka
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces conducted aerial attacks on Thursday in their slow-moving campaign to win control of eastern Ukraine and used smaller attack groups to try to capture the beleaguered town of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said.

Russia has ramped up its push in recent weeks to try to encircle Avdiivka, which lies less than a dozen kilometres from the outskirts of the Moscow-held regional capital of Donetsk. The town has held out so far, but it has been taking sustained fire, while Moscow's forces have been inching forward on the flanks to try to cut supply lines.

"For the second day in a row, occupying forces have been actively using kamikaze drones and aviation. And the number of combat clashes has significantly increased," military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said on television. Ukraine's General Staff, in its evening bulletin, said its forces had rebuffed 15 attacks in Avdiivka and nearby villages, in addition to 34 attacks reported in its morning account.

Media outlet Espreso TV said Russian forces were pressing from the north but had not made inroads into the industrial area outside the city centre. A Ukrainian serviceman quoted by Espreso TV said Russia's new tactic involved sending groups of up to five men into action supported by armoured vehicles and air cover, and engaging in intense firefights while trying to flank Kyiv's positions.

The serviceman, Andriy Shyshuk, echoed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call for more fortifications around towns and other defensive points, but said this should be done by engineering units, not assault units. Official Russian accounts rarely mention Avdiivka. Russian war bloggers said on Thursday that Moscow's forces had made progress near the village of Stepove, north of the town, and "stabilised" the situation in the industrial zone.

Reuters could not verify accounts from either side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023