Britain adds multiple new designations under sanctions regimes
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:01 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Friday it added multiple new designations under its sanctions regimes, including 17 for Belarus, 8 for Syria and 5 for Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Raj govt’s Chiranjeevi scheme ‘model’ for country, insurance coverage hike will benefit poor: Cong
Gehlot's expansion of health cover in Chiranjeevi scheme 'impractical', says BJP leader
US official tells AP an Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean
Afghanistan: Over 1900 Afghan migrants return from Iran
Israeli-managed vessel hit by suspected Iranian drone, US official says