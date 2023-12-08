Iraqi PM says no justification for attacks on U.S. embassy
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on security forces on Friday to pursue those behind an attack on the U.S. embassy, saying there was no justification for it.
Undermining Iraq's stability, internal security and political reputation are "acts of terrorism", he added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
- Iraqi
- U.S.
- Undermining Iraq's
Advertisement