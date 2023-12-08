Left Menu

Iraqi PM says no justification for attacks on U.S. embassy

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:18 IST
Shia al-Sudani Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on security forces on Friday to pursue those behind an attack on the U.S. embassy, saying there was no justification for it.

Undermining Iraq's stability, internal security and political reputation are "acts of terrorism", he added in a statement.

