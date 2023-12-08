Kremlin says idea it will engage in Ukraine peace talks on Kiev's terms in 2024 'unrealistic'
The Kremlin said on Friday that the idea Russia would engage in peace talks with Ukraine on Kyiv's terms in 2024 was unrealistic. It was responding to a media report which said Washington wanted such a scenario to unfold.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the idea "absolutely unrealistic".
