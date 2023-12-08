Prince Harry's libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher must go to trial, judge rules

Prince Harry's libel case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements must go to trial, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Friday.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, sued publisher Associated Newspapers last year over an article that stated he had tried to keep secret a separate legal fight with the British government over his publicly-funded police protection, which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The report also accused Harry of attempting to mislead the public about his willingness to pay for the policing himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)