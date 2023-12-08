Prince Harry's libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher must go to trial, judge rules

Prince Harry's libel case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements must go to trial, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Friday, rejecting the royal's attempts to have the publisher's defence thrown out. Harry, King Charles' younger son, sued publisher Associated Newspapers last year over an article that stated he had tried to keep secret a separate legal fight with the British government over his publicly funded police protection, which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The report also accused Harry of attempting to mislead the public about his willingness to pay for the policing himself. Harry applied to have the newspaper group's defence thrown out, but Judge Matthew Nicklin said in a written ruling that it had a real prospect of success.

The judge added in a summary of his ruling: "The Duke of Sussex's claim will now go through its remaining pre-trial phases and, unless resolved in some other way, to a trial at some point in 2024."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)