Left Menu

Prince Harry's libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher must go to trial, judge rules

Prince Harry's libel case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements must go to trial, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Friday, rejecting the royal's attempts to have the publisher's defence thrown out.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:50 IST
Prince Harry's libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher must go to trial, judge rules
Prince Harry Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry's libel case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements must go to trial, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Friday, rejecting the royal's attempts to have the publisher's defence thrown out. Harry, King Charles' younger son, sued publisher Associated Newspapers last year over an article that stated he had tried to keep secret a separate legal fight with the British government over his publicly funded police protection, which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The report also accused Harry of attempting to mislead the public about his willingness to pay for the policing himself. Harry applied to have the newspaper group's defence thrown out, but Judge Matthew Nicklin said in a written ruling that it had a real prospect of success.

The judge added in a summary of his ruling: "The Duke of Sussex's claim will now go through its remaining pre-trial phases and, unless resolved in some other way, to a trial at some point in 2024."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023