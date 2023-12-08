Train firing: Police, victim's wife oppose RPF constable's bail; cite grudge against a community

RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of killing his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train, appears to have harboured ''anger and grudge'' towards a particular community and showed no remorse for the crime committed, police said in its response to his bail.

On July 31 this year, Chaudhary allegedly shot dead his superior, assistant sub inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar. He was held some time later after the train was brought to a halt at Mira Road.

If bail is granted, it could create a negative image about the law and create fear, panic and insecurity among certain religious groups, the railway police's written response said.

The relative of a victim, through advocates Karim Pathan and Fazlurrahman Shaikh, opposed Chaudhary's bail saying the accused is a ''terrorist minded person'' and ''a threat to national security''.

Chaudhary, who has been dismissed from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post the incident, is currently in judicial custody and lodged in a jail in Akola, some 560 kilometres from here.

In his bail plea filed last month through advocates Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, the accused said he has been suffering from ''haunted illusions of the ghostly world'' and doing some ''weird act''.

The police opposed the plea saying the offense was committed by him ''with deliberate intention and it was premeditated''.

''If such a person is granted bail, it could lead to loss of faith in the judicial system for both the victims' families and society at large. There will be no fear of law among criminals,'' the police said.

Further the GRP's written response said ''there appeared to be no remorse about the crime he committed''.

''Instead, it could be seen that the accused has a lot of anger/grudge against a particular religious community. If granted bail, he could commit similar offences again and create communal disharmony/tension among two communities,'' it added.

Meanwhile, intervenor Umesa Khatoon, wife of victim Asgar Shaikh, in her response to Chaudhary's bail said the case falls into the ''rarest of rare'' category.

The accused, who was supposed to be a protector killed four innocent persons, she said in her written response.

''The venom of hate is filled in the heart of the accused for a particular community, which is apparent from the statements of the eye witnesses,'' it stated.

It further mentioned that the conduct and modus operandi of the accused ''prima facie shows he has committed cold blooded murders of four innocent persons''.

''He was totally in sound mind and was aware of the ramifications and consequences of his act,'' it added.

It is pertinent to note there are ample eye witnesses, there is a video clip that went viral wherein the feeling of hatred of the accused can be seen and heard towards the Muslim community, the victim's wife said.

The act of the accused is a threat to national security and the venomous feeling of hatred in his mind has driven him to commit the present heinous crime, it added.

Meanwhile, the police didn't produce the accused before the court on Friday.

Additional sessions judge AZ Khan of Dindoshi court, who is presiding over the case, issued another production warrant and adjourned the matter until December 16.

