Peace not possible if Hamas can continue to attack from Gaza - Berlin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:34 IST
Ensuring lasting peace in the Middle East will not be possible as long as Hamas can continue its attacks from the Gaza strip, a spokesperson from Germany's foreign office said on Friday.
At the moment "we advocate for further ceasefires", the spokesperson said at a regular press conference in Berlin, adding that Israel should avoid civilian suffering in the southern Gaza strip and is bound to abide by humanitarian law.
