Peace not possible if Hamas can continue to attack from Gaza - Berlin

Ensuring lasting peace in the Middle East will not be possible as long as Hamas can continue its attacks from the Gaza strip, a spokesperson from Germany's foreign office said on Friday.

At the moment "we advocate for further ceasefires", the spokesperson said at a regular press conference in Berlin, adding that Israel should avoid civilian suffering in the southern Gaza strip and is bound to abide by humanitarian law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)