Ministry of Defence signs contract with TCIL for acquisition of Digital Coast Guard

At its core, the DCG project marks the establishment of a Tier-III standard Data Centre, armed with the latest technological capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:43 IST
Representative Image(Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In alignment with the Government of India’s strategic vision for Digital Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) on 8 December 2023, at a total cost of Rs 588.68 crore, for the acquisition of Digital Coast Guard (DCG) project, under the Buy (Indian) category.

A pivotal Initiative for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the DCG Project will unfold a comprehensive narrative of technological progression, encompassing the construction of an advanced Data Centre, the establishment of a robust Disaster Recovery Data Centre, amplification of connectivity across ICG sites, and the development of the ERP system. The project also leverages secured MPLS/VSAT connectivity, propelling itself to the forefront of cutting-edge defence technology.

At its core, the DCG project marks the establishment of a Tier-III standard Data Centre, armed with the latest technological capabilities. Functioning as the nerve centre, it enables centralized monitoring and management of applications deployed by the ICG, ensuring vigilant oversight of critical IT assets of the ICG.

The project is estimated to generate about one and a half lakh man-days over a span of five years, fostering active participation from diverse sectors of Indian industries, thus significantly contributing to the Government’s efforts to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

