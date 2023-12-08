Left Menu

Odisha: 2 bankers arrested for making fraudulent transactions that caused loss of Rs 3.33 cr

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:55 IST
Odisha: 2 bankers arrested for making fraudulent transactions that caused loss of Rs 3.33 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two employees of a public sector bank were arrested in Odisha for allegedly making fraudulent transactions that caused a loss of Rs 3.33 crore, officials said on Friday.

The two employees of the Central Bank of India were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state police from Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar on Thursday, they said.

It was alleged that between September 2015 and November 2018, the two accused persons made fraudulent transactions in respect of 68 Central Kisan Credit Cards and 24 term loan accounts, besides illegal diversion of government subsidy, causing a loss of Rs 3.33 crore to the bank.

During that time, they were posted as the branch manager and agricultural finance officer of the Bhadreswar branch of the bank in Cuttack district.

The branch manager has already been dismissed by the bank, whereas disciplinary action has been initiated against the other person, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023