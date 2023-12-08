Odisha: 2 bankers arrested for making fraudulent transactions that caused loss of Rs 3.33 cr

Two employees of a public sector bank were arrested in Odisha for allegedly making fraudulent transactions that caused a loss of Rs 3.33 crore, officials said on Friday.

The two employees of the Central Bank of India were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state police from Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar on Thursday, they said.

It was alleged that between September 2015 and November 2018, the two accused persons made fraudulent transactions in respect of 68 Central Kisan Credit Cards and 24 term loan accounts, besides illegal diversion of government subsidy, causing a loss of Rs 3.33 crore to the bank.

During that time, they were posted as the branch manager and agricultural finance officer of the Bhadreswar branch of the bank in Cuttack district.

The branch manager has already been dismissed by the bank, whereas disciplinary action has been initiated against the other person, officials said.

