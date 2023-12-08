Left Menu

FIR lodged over 'objectionable' RSS-BJP cartoon after MP Assembly poll victory

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in connection with an allegedly objectionable cartoon on social media lampooning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh against the backdrop of the BJP's emphatic win in the Assembly polls, a police official said on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious on 163 seats in the 230-member Assembly, relegating the Congress to a distant second with 66 seats. Polls were held on November 17 and results were declared on December 3.

An FIR was lodged on Thursday night against Facebook account 'Roshan Yadav GKP Ahir' on the complaint of RSS worker Rajpal Joshi, the official said.

As per the complainant, the ''objectionable'' cartoon depicting a man with a 'janeu' (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) and wearing an RSS uniform was part of a ''well planned conspiracy to create enmity among two sections of society''.

The police official said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) and provisions of the Information Technology Act for act creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will among classes as well as other offences.

''We will trace the operator of the Facebook account with the help of the police cyber cell, after which appropriate action will be taken against the accused,'' said Malharganj police station in charge Lokesh Singh Bhadauria.

