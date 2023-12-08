Maharashtra Cong chief Patole, some party workers detained in Nagpur during protest on unemployment

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and few local leaders and workers of the party were detained by the police in Nagpur on Friday during a protest march on the issue of unemployment organised by the grand old party's youth wing, an official said. The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. ''The Youth Congress took out a protest march over the issue of unemployment at the LIC square in the city this afternoon. Patole and other leaders, who were part of the morcha, tried to jump the barricades and launched a sit-in protest,'' the police official said. Patole and a few other party workers and leaders were detained and taken to the city police headquarters, he said, adding that they were later released. Additional police force was deployed to control the situation, the official added. Some Congress workers alleged that the police lathi-charged the protesters, in which some of them suffered minor injuries.

