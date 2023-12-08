Left Menu

Maharashtra Cong chief Patole, some party workers detained in Nagpur during protest on unemployment

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and few local leaders and workers of the party were detained by the police in Nagpur on Friday during a protest march on the issue of unemployment organised by the grand old partys youth wing, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:02 IST
Maharashtra Cong chief Patole, some party workers detained in Nagpur during protest on unemployment
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and few local leaders and workers of the party were detained by the police in Nagpur on Friday during a protest march on the issue of unemployment organised by the grand old party's youth wing, an official said. The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. ''The Youth Congress took out a protest march over the issue of unemployment at the LIC square in the city this afternoon. Patole and other leaders, who were part of the morcha, tried to jump the barricades and launched a sit-in protest,'' the police official said. Patole and a few other party workers and leaders were detained and taken to the city police headquarters, he said, adding that they were later released. Additional police force was deployed to control the situation, the official added. Some Congress workers alleged that the police lathi-charged the protesters, in which some of them suffered minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023