BMA intercepts 865kg of skin lightning products at OR Tambo

The Border Management Authority’s (BMA) port health team, working in the cargo section of the OR Tambo International Airport, on Thursday intercepted 865kg of skin lightning products, as well as unregistered medicine.

The BMA highlighted that skin lightening products are prohibited in South Africa as they cause harm to the skin.

“The products were coming in on a flight from Nigeria and will be destroyed. In accordance with the Medicines and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965 and the Foodstuffs Cosmetic and Disinfection Act 54, when these products are found, the importer has to pay for the destruction of the products before the rest of the shipment is released.

“Only an approved destruction facility licensed to deal with hazardous waste is used for destroying the products,” the BMA said in a statement.

The BMA’s port health team also found unregistered medicines which were detained for destruction.

Port Health and environmental health practitioners work closely with officials from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) who play an important role in advising officials on product identification and what steps to take.

Port Health is a special function of the Border Management Authority which monitors and evaluates all foodstuffs, cosmetics, disinfectants, hazardous substances and medicines entering South Africa through the ports.

Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Mike Masiapato, has outlined detailed port health regulations that will be undertaken at ports.

“All arriving travellers must expect to be screened and searched on their arrival at the ports of entry. We have employed all our resources and intensified our work during this festive season to ensure our borders are secured. We aim to record significant success with interceptions around the ports of entry and border law enforcement areas,” Dr Masiapato said.

The BMA is responsible and accountable for the entire border environment ensuring legitimate movement of goods and people.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)