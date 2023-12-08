EU leaders know of Ukraine's 'existential' need for aid - senior official
European Union leaders are conscious of how "existential" financial aid is to Ukraine and will honour their commitments, a senior official said on Friday, less than a week before a summit where billions in aid for Kyiv hang in balance. Ahead of the year's final summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Dec. 14-15, Hungary has threatened to veto a proposal for the bloc to grant 50 billion euros in budget aid to Kyiv through 2027. "We know how existential it is.
Ahead of the year's final summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Dec. 14-15, Hungary has threatened to veto a proposal for the bloc to grant 50 billion euros in budget aid to Kyiv through 2027.
"We know how existential it is. European leaders are responsible people - at least 26," said the official who is involved in preparing the summit. "They will stick to their commitments."
