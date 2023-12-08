Left Menu

EU leaders know of Ukraine's 'existential' need for aid - senior official

European Union leaders are conscious of how "existential" financial aid is to Ukraine and will honour their commitments, a senior official said on Friday, less than a week before a summit where billions in aid for Kyiv hang in balance. Ahead of the year's final summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Dec. 14-15, Hungary has threatened to veto a proposal for the bloc to grant 50 billion euros in budget aid to Kyiv through 2027. "We know how existential it is.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:31 IST
European Union leaders are conscious of how "existential" financial aid is to Ukraine and will honour their commitments, a senior official said on Friday, less than a week before a summit where billions in aid for Kyiv hang in balance.

Ahead of the year's final summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Dec. 14-15, Hungary has threatened to veto a proposal for the bloc to grant 50 billion euros in budget aid to Kyiv through 2027.

"We know how existential it is. European leaders are responsible people - at least 26," said the official who is involved in preparing the summit. "They will stick to their commitments."

