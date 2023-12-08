Left Menu

Calvino picked to lead European Investment Bank, in boost for Spain

EU finance ministers on Friday picked Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino to become the next head of the European Investment Bank in a boost for Spain's clout within the bloc. If confirmed by the EIB's board, she would start at the European Union's financial arm and world's largest public development bank on Jan. 1, the EIB said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:18 IST
Calvino picked to lead European Investment Bank, in boost for Spain
Nadia Calvino Image Credit: Twitter, Nadia Calvino (@NadiaCalvino)

EU finance ministers on Friday picked Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino to become the next head of the European Investment Bank in a boost for Spain's clout within the bloc.

If confirmed by the EIB's board, she would start at the European Union's financial arm and world's largest public development bank on Jan. 1, the EIB said in a statement. Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said minutes earlier that she had withdrawn her candidacy.

"I am grateful and honored to get the support of my fellow finance ministers," Calvino said, adding that the EIB's role was set to grow in importance as it funded the green transition and provided financial support to rebuild Ukraine. The 55-year-old mother of four, a staunch defender of women's rights, will replace German economist Werner Hoyer, 72, becoming the first woman and first Spaniard to lead the EIB.

Josep Borrell, another Spaniard, has been the EU's top diplomat since late 2019. "We are convinced that Nadia Calvino has all the qualities needed to manage the world's biggest multilateral bank, channelling much-needed financing to businesses, and supporting investment to boost Europe’s competitiveness and sustainable growth," said the EIB's Belgian Chairman Vincent Van Peteghem.

Under Hoyer's stewardship since 2012, the EIB has increased its capital and lending for clean energy and security investments in Europe and financed the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Soft-spoken and typically measured in public appearances, Calvino has been the economy minister, a post that in Spain encompasses many aspects of public finances, since June 2018, when Pedro Sanchez, a Socialist, first became prime minister.

Widely seen as a technocrat, she is a career civil servant and not a member of Sanchez's party. Spain has put Calvino forward for several top jobs since 2019, including chair of the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers and head of the International Monetary Fund, a position that eventually went to Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva.

Calvino spearheaded Spain's economic response to the pandemic with an unprecedented 200-billion euro package in 2020 and has managed the implementation of the European Union's pandemic relief package. After holding senior posts in Spain's Economy Ministry, she went to the European Commission in 2006, and in 2014 was appointed the Commission's director-general for the budget. She has been the chair of the IMF steering committee since December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023