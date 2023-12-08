Left Menu

Peace not possible if Hamas can continue to attack from Gaza - Berlin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:20 IST
Peace not possible if Hamas can continue to attack from Gaza - Berlin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ensuring lasting peace in the Middle East will not be possible as long as Hamas can continue its attacks from the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson from Germany's foreign office said on Friday.

At the moment "we advocate for further ceasefires", the spokesperson said at a regular press conference in Berlin, adding that Israel should avoid civilian suffering in the southern Gaza Strip and is bound to abide by humanitarian law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023