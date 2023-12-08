Srinagar Jamia Masjid management body claims Friday prayers not allowed for 9th consecutive week

The management committee of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in Srinagar alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration did not allow Friday prayers for the ninth consecutive week.

The Anjuman Auqaf termed the action ''unjustified''.

In a statement, the committee said they were informed by the police authorities early Friday morning to close all the doors of the grand mosque and not to open it for the day's prayers.

It also expressed resentment against placing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under ''house detention'' for the ninth consecutive Friday and not allowing him to perform the prayers.

''Such restrictions are not only unjustified but there is also no reason for such an arbitrary act. Such hostile acts by the administration are not only tantamount to interference in religious affairs but also seriously hurt the feelings and sentiments of the people,'' the committee said.

