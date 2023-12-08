Left Menu

Omar visits slain J-K Police inspector's residence to offer condolences

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:05 IST
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Friday visited the residence of slain Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani to pay his respects.

Wani, who was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist when he was playing cricket in Srinagar in October, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.

''JKNC VP Omar Abdullah pays respects at Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's home in Narwara, Srinagar," the NC said in a post on X.

The former chief minister met Wani's father and other family members and offered his heartfelt condolences and support, the party said.

