Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid - medics

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on Friday during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off a gunfight, medics and witnesses said.

The army said it sent troops to Al Fara, near Tubas, to detain two suspected militants. They were shot at and fired back, killing at least two gunmen, the army statement said. A Palestinian witness confirmed seeing a gunman battling the Israelis.

There were no immediate claims for any of the dead from armed Palestinian factions. The five were each buried with Palestinian flags, rather than factional flags, as shrouds, witnesses said. The West Bank has seen a surge in violence in parallel to Israel's war with Hamas Islamists in Gaza, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

Since the war in Gaza began on Oct 7, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 272 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Four Israelis have been killed by Palestinians there in the same period, according to U.N. figures. (Writing by Ali Sawafta; editing by Christina Fincher)

