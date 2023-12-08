Left Menu

Tesla must respect collective bargaining rights, Norway's sovereign wealth fund says

Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the Norwegian fund, is Tesla's 7th biggest shareholder with a 0.88% stake worth some $6.8 billion according to LSEG data. "We expect companies in which we invest to respect fundamental human rights, including labour rights," NBIM said in a statement to Reuters when asked about Tesla's conflict with its Swedish workers.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:19 IST
Tesla must respect collective bargaining rights, Norway's sovereign wealth fund says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. auto maker Tesla Inc should respect fundamental labour rights, including that of collective bargaining by labour unions, Norway's $1.5 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest stock market investor, told Reuters on Friday.

The electric vehicle producer faces a backlash in the Nordic region from unions and some pension funds over its refusal to accept a demand from Swedish mechanics for collective bargaining rights covering wages and other conditions. Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the Norwegian fund, is Tesla's 7th biggest shareholder with a 0.88% stake worth some $6.8 billion according to LSEG data.

"We expect companies in which we invest to respect fundamental human rights, including labour rights," NBIM said in a statement to Reuters when asked about Tesla's conflict with its Swedish workers. "In 2022 we supported a shareholder proposal at Tesla that asked the company to introduce a policy to respect the right to organise," it added.

The 2022 proposal, which NBIM said was supported by 32% of those who voted, called on Tesla to adopt a policy of respecting labour rights such as freedom of association and collective bargaining. The company's board recommended a 'no' vote. Tesla, which has revolutionised the electric car market, has managed to avoid collective bargaining agreements with its roughly 127,000 workers, and CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about his opposition to unions.

The company says its Swedish employees have as good or better terms than those the union is demanding. PensionDanmark, one of Denmark's largest pension funds, said on Thursday it had divested its $69 million holdings in Tesla, while fund manager Paedagogernes Pension said it would follow suit and divest its $35 million stake.

NBIM declined to comment on whether its investment in Tesla would be affected by the car maker's opposition to organised labour. The Norwegian fund's separate ethics council, which can recommend that NBIM ultimately divests from companies that do not meet its expectations, also declined to comment.

NBIM said its expectations are built on international standards drawn up by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and global conventions on human rights. In its expectations documents NBIM says that companies it invests in "should engage with workers and their representatives, such as trade unions" in a transparent manner when developing and implementing policies and practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023