MP: Man accidentally swallows bee while drinking water; dies

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hirendra Singh, a labourer, accidentally swallowed the insect while drinking a glass of water at his home in the Berasia area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday night, police inspector Narendra Kulaste told PTI. Singh complained of breathing problems and uneasiness as his food pipe was inflamed and was rushed to a government hospital. When his condition did not improve, he was moved to a private hospital, where he died around 1 am on Thursday, the official said. The victim had vomited the dead bee during treatment, he said.

