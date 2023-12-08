Left Menu

Woman hacked to death by extramarital partner in UP village

Based on a complaint by the husband of the deceased, a case has been filed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, Kumar said.

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her extramarital partner over a dispute in a village here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Pura Rajapur village of Fursatganj police station area here, they added.

The locals told the police that victim Rinki Yadav was in an extramarital relationship with Harishchandra. The man started living with her after she got his entire property registered in her name.

On Friday afternoon, an argument broke between the duo, following which Harishchandra attacked Yadav with an iron rod, killing her on the spot, Amethi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harendra Kumar said.

Based on a complaint by the husband of the deceased, a case has been filed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, Kumar said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the ASP added.

