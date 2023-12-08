World News Roundup: Death of Israeli minister's son 'turns arrows on a map into arrows in the heart'; Russia's Putin to run again for president in 2024 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Death of Israeli minister's son 'turns arrows on a map into arrows in the heart'

Israeli war cabinet minister Gadi Eizenkot learned of the death of his son in Gaza combat while conferring about operational plans at military headquarters outside the Palestinian enclave, his partner in government recalled at the funeral on Friday. The experience, fellow centrist minister Benny Gantz said in a televised eulogy, brought home for them both the career-long knowledge that "arrows on the map can become arrows in the hearts of beloved families".

Russia's Putin to run again for president in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would run for president again in the 2024 presidential election, a move expected to keep him in power until at least 2030. WHEN?

Israel, on Reuters finding its forces killed Lebanon journalist, says area a combat zone

The Israeli military, responding on Friday to a Reuters investigation that determined its forces killed a Reuters journalist in southern Lebanon on Oct. 13, said the incident took place in an active combat zone and was under review. Without directly addressing the death of visuals journalist Issam Abdallah, a military statement said Lebanese Hezbollah fighters had on that day attacked across the border and Israeli forces opened fire to prevent a suspected armed infiltration.

Israel sharply ramps up Gaza strikes, U.S. alarmed

Israel sharply ramped up strikes on the Gaza Strip, pounding the length of the Palestinian enclave and killing hundreds in a new, expanded phase of the war that Washington said veered from Israeli promises to do more to protect civilians. The Israeli military said on Friday it had struck more than 450 targets in Gaza from land, sea and air over the past 24 hours - the most since a truce collapsed last week and about double the daily figures typically reported since then.

Recovering Pope reads prayer unaided from Vatican window

Pope Francis was well enough to read the Angelus prayer from a Vatican window overlooking St. Peter's Square on Friday, speaking unaided for the first time since suffering from an acute lung inflammation two weeks ago. The pontiff, who turns 87 later this month, has asked aides to help read his prayers and messages in the past weeks and last week cancelled a planned trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on doctor's orders after a bout of flu and an associated lung problem.

COP28 leader urges nations to get out of 'comfort zones'

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber urged countries on Friday to get out of their comfort zones and work together to reach agreement on a new global deal to fight climate change before the two-week summit ends. "Let's please get this job done," he said, opening a plenary session as the summit entered its toughest phase of negotiations.

Tuvalu politician who stood in rising sea wants changes to Australia migration treaty

The Tuvalu politician who stood knee-deep in water to focus the world's attention on the threat of rising seas to his Pacific atoll nation says a climate migration treaty with Australia should be revised after next month's national election. Foreign Minister Simon Kofe said "we are sinking" in a 2021 video speech to the U.N. climate change summit, highlighting the plight of the low-lying nation, with a population of 11,000, where tides are predicted to cover much of its land by 2050.

Hamas condemns Israel over images showing semi-naked Palestinian prisoners

A senior Hamas official accused Israeli forces on Friday of carrying out a "heinous crime against innocent civilians" after images of Palestinian men stripped to their underwear in Gaza circulated on social media. Izzat El-Reshiq, who is in exile abroad, urged international human rights organisations to intervene to show what happened to the men and help secure their release.

In gloomy mood, Germany picks 'crisis mode' as word of the year

"Crisis mode" is Germany's 2023 word of the year, a jury of linguists announced on Friday, capturing the mood of a public fretting over multiple crises from wars in Ukraine and Gaza, to climate change, inflation and a government with no budget plan.

"There have always been crises," the state-funded Society for the German Language (GfdS) said, explaining its choice of "Krisenmodus". "But it feels like there is so much crisis that this is the new normal."

Analysis-Putin's economic challenges are numerous but surmountable as election looms

Russia's success in evading a Western oil price cap is helping drive a recovery in economic growth as President Vladimir Putin prepares to run for re-election, despite the problems caused by labour shortages, inflation and high interest rates. Russia's parliament has formally set next year's presidential election date for March 17. Putin, who on Thursday said the economy was set to grow 3.5% this year, on Friday said he would run again, a move that could keep him in power until at least 2030.

