Inter-state 'criminal' arrested with arms, animal remains in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:35 IST
A notorious inter-state ''criminal'' was arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Friday with a huge cache of arms and animal remains, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

He said it was a decisive blow to ''the forces of darkness targeting our state''.

''A notorious interstate criminal who is entangled in a web of illegal activities that spanned from trafficking of arms and precious wildlife, as well as forgery of official documents, is arrested,'' he posted on X.

Lauding the state police, he said an investigation was underway to unravel his crimes and the network of criminals involved with him.

Ri-Bhoi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Giri Prasad told PTI the arrest was made based on inputs provided by the Army.

''The arrested person hails from Mizoram. He was staying at the 9th Mile Baridua area along the Assam-Meghalaya border,'' he said.

Among the items seized from his possession were 1,001 rounds of AK-47, seven LMG 7.62 ammunition, 14 INSAS 5.56 ammunition. 30 .32 pistol ammunition, tear-smoke grenades and empty AK47 magazines, he added.

Also, a lower jaw with the teeth of a wild boar, seven deer antlers, the skull of a deer and stamps of various government departments were seized from him, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

