1 killed, cop injured in Jamshedpur shoot out

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:50 IST
1 killed, cop injured in Jamshedpur shoot out
One person was killed and a police constable sustained a bullet wound when three men on a motorcycle fired at them here on Friday, police said.

Three motorcycle-borne men fired at one person identified as Sajjad in between Road No. 15/16 and tried to flee when they were intercepted by a mobile police team, a senior officer said.

During the confrontation, police constable Ramdev was hit by a bullet when the criminals fired at him, senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal said.

However, other policeman chased them and caught one of the assailants, he said, adding that firearms were recovered from his possession.

Sajjad and the injured constable were immediately rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where doctors declared Sajjad dead while Ramdev is under treatment, Kaushal said.

The SSP said investigation was on to find out the cause of the incident.

Police said Sajjad had criminal records and been jailed too in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

